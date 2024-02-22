Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 22: Nab the Merry In The Bones Bundle, other items!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 22: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX rolled out an event called the Bony Ring event. The details of this event were leaked by data miners just a few days ago, and now it has been introduced in the game. It offers players a chance to get their hands on weapon skins, bundles, emotes, gloo walls, tokens and more. Most items offered in Garena Free Fire MAX bring cosmetic upgrades, allowing players to tweak their character's look and make it stand out from millions of other Garena Free Fire MAX players. Check out the details of the Bony Ring event below.

Bony Ring event: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire MAX Bony Ring event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Merry in the Bones bundle, In the Bones Loot Box, Neon Bones Backpack, and Universal Tokens.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Unlock your skeletal swagger with the Merry In The Bones Bundle! Dive into the bony ring and transform your style.”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 22

FGBVTYGHU76T4RE

FGBW3REGFBI7345

FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R

FVBERFJUVYTSRF4

FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7

FWUYEGTBRTGNBK

F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4

FFEVDBHUA7Q6TGH

FERTY9IHKBOV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

