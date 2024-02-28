Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28: Uzi Royale event coming soon!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28: Data Miners have shared details about an upcoming event in Garena Free Fire MAX called the Uzi Royale. This event is just one of the many introduced by the developers of the game in recent weeks and will follow the Flaming Fist Royale that is currently live, offering rewards such as Frozen Flame Fist, Flaming Fist, and more. As per the leaks, the Uzi Royale is another Luck Royale event that is set to introduce exciting rewards. Check out the details below.

Uzi Royale details

The Uzi Royale is reportedly an upcoming Luck Royale event that is set to be introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. As per a leaked video shared on Instagram by @pureleaks_ofc, gun skins will be one of the key rewards offered as part of the event. For the Mini Uzi gun, players could get their hands on skins such as Space Exploration, Space Trip, Space Voyage, Phoenix Knight and more.

Since it is likely to be a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

CSTMATBEE0J3DJXR

9RBJR01NK1519MX7

DPDREWR6C86X02P0

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 28: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.