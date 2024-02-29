Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 29: Nab the Space Expedition Uzi skin!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 29: Data miners recently shed light on a new Garena Free Fire event called Uzi Royale. The event has now been introduced, and it brings exciting items. The Uzi Royale in Garena Free Fire offers Uzi gun skins that can make the weapon look more menacing, scaring enemies! However, it should be noted that it is merely a cosmetic upgrade and won't give any boost to its abilities or power. If you wish to grab the exclusive skins, then check out the details of the Uzi Royale event in Garena Free Fire below.

Uzi Royale event: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards.

As part of the Free Fire Uzi Royale event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. Players can get their hands on exciting weapon skins like the Space Expedition Uzi and more!

Announcing the event, the official Instagram account of the game posted, “Blast off into the Uzi Royale universe! Grab your Space Expedition Uzi and other epic gun skins now.”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 29

F48UYH6NYM9KGLO

FJ7K89KJHDG5GGY

FYHTYJU7R67U5FS

FBEJ456IUYHGNMC

FK247DRET5HR569

FHR5EG5E4GFFD4T

FRFVBANZJK3E457

FFYHNJFY7UJ65TE

FG456LYOH98YGDR

FF6UYT67U5Y7UT6

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 29: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!