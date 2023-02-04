    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: Win Gloo walls, pet skins, loot crate and more

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: Win Gloo walls, pet skins, loot crate and more

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: In-game items ranging from costumes, pets, weapons, diamonds and premium bundles can be won through these codes.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 04 2023, 09:50 IST
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (Garena International)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4: Ever wondered why online multiplayer games like Free Fire work on a global ranking system and not a level-based format like many campaign based games? It is because in a single-player game, progress mapping can be done by checking if the player has completed certain objectives in the game. However, that does not tell us how the player performed with respect to all the other players in the same stage of the game. And that is why ranking system was invented. Since continuous progress in ranking is difficult due to incrementally increasing difficulty, games usually give out in-game items as a token of rewards. And Free Fire uses these tools very well in order to keep a player engaged. And these redeem codes are part of that which lets player get some freebies to make them keep playing. Check the redeem codes below.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter announced in a tweet. “Love and bullets are in the air. Let's kickoff the month of love with this Weapon Royale. Get the Parafal - Sickly Sweet with discounted spins”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 4

    The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

    First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    VNY3MQWNKEGU

    U8S47JGJH5MG

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    FF9MJ31CXKRG

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFIC33NTEUKA

    ZZATXB24QES8

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    SARG886AV5GR

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    FFCO8BS5JW2D

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 4

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 04 Feb, 09:48 IST
