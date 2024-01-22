Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22: Win the Neon Celebration Mask!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22: Get your hands on the amazing Neon Celebration Mask and give your character a unique look! Also check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 10:11 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 22: Grab the opportunity to get amazing in-game items! (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22: In recent weeks, Garena Free Fire MAX players have had loads of opportunities to get their hands on amazing rewards. This is courtesy of events such as Iron Rave Ring, Free Fire Emote Royale, Free Fire MP40 Ring, and Free Fire Dino Ring that were introduced by the developers of the game. While most of these events only offer cosmetic rewards, it is a fun way to give your character a unique look and make it stand out among a sea of other Garena Free Fire MAX players! If you wish to grab items like the Neon Celebration Mask, then you can do so right now! The new Moco Store has been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Moco Store details

The Moco Store is a new Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX. To start with, players must choose not just the Grand prize, but also the Bonus prize. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, while the subsequent spins cost 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds. 

As part of the Moco Store Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The Grand prize includes the Neon Celebration Mask, Old Man's Mask, Prime Suspect Bundle, Thrill Seeker Bundle, and AN94 Bliss Popper skin. Meanwhile, the bonus prize includes Booyah Hunter Pack, Yeti, Moco Doll Backpack, Bony Beak Scythe, Hunter's Trophy, and Detective Panda.

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 22: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 10:11 IST
