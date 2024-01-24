Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: OB43 update is now LIVE! Check what's new

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: After weeks of anticipation, the Garena Free Fire MAX OB43 update has gone live. Just a few weeks ago, the developers of the game introduced the OB43 Advanced Server, which allows a limited number of players to try out the new features in the game, as well as report the bugs, glitches, and performance issues so that they can be ironed out before the public release of the update. Now, the OB43 update has been introduced and it brings new features, and gameplay enhancements to Garena Free Fire MAX. Check out the details of the OB43 update below.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB43 update

The Garena Free Fire MAX OB43 update brings a new NeXTerra map. The barren desert has received a makeover, and new battle zones have been added. Apart from this, combat locations have also been reworked. The Zipway becomes an industrial jungle, while Grav Labs gets an interior makeover. Meanwhile, the playing field in Farmtopia has also been levelled.

Other changes include a new character named Ryden. Characters such as Sonia, Orion, and Santino have also been reworked. Lastly, vehicles have also received improvements.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24

F4J5TGY6TGSBN34J

F5M6NMYKHGIO867U

FYTGFVAQ2U34Y6TR

F6HGGFBCNJ3NRTGR

FFSJEURYFH6GBDNE

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FHNSJUA65RQ2FDCV

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

