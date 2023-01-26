    Trending News

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26: Win ultra rare bundles for free

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26: Win ultra rare bundles for free

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26: Get the chance to win a wide range of in-game items.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 09:19 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26: This is how you can redeem these codes to win amazing prizes. (Garena Free Fire)

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26: If you have been struggling to climb up the ladder, then you need to know these important tips. There are ways to rise in rankings even without getting Booyah. All you have to do is to ensure you're consistently in the last ten players on the map. And doing that is simple. To make sure that you survive the opening round, never drop in near a major location. Always pick a less populated spot with 4-5 houses and move from there. You can easily find some weapons and also avoid conflicts. Also, try to find a vehicle as soon as possible. This will help you stay safer. And once in the vehicle, always stay near the edge of the circle to avoid conflicts further. And finally, try to win some cool costumes from the redeem codes which can help you camouflage yourself. Know all about these codes below.

    But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has posted the weekly schedule. It tweeted. “Keep dreamin' on Bermuda this week! That's right, the Cobra is back! You can get the bundle and fist on Friday, and the Evo MP40 on Saturday”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26

    The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward that can be any in-game item. These codes can be submitted to the official redemption website to win the prizes. The process has been explained at the bottom. There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, however, a single code can only be claimed once by a player.

    Apart from that, there are some caveats as well. The codes have a expiry limit of 12-18 hours, so players should aim to claim them early. Further, some of the codes can be region-restricted and they may not work for you. Players should always try to redeem as many codes as they can in order to stand a chance to win the best rewards.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    XUW3FNK7AV8N

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for January 26

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 09:17 IST
