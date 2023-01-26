Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26: Win ultra rare bundles for free

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26: Get the chance to win a wide range of in-game items.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26: If you have been struggling to climb up the ladder, then you need to know these important tips. There are ways to rise in rankings even without getting Booyah. All you have to do is to ensure you're consistently in the last ten players on the map. And doing that is simple. To make sure that you survive the opening round, never drop in near a major location. Always pick a less populated spot with 4-5 houses and move from there. You can easily find some weapons and also avoid conflicts. Also, try to find a vehicle as soon as possible. This will help you stay safer. And once in the vehicle, always stay near the edge of the circle to avoid conflicts further. And finally, try to win some cool costumes from the redeem codes which can help you camouflage yourself. Know all about these codes below.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has posted the weekly schedule. It tweeted. “Keep dreamin' on Bermuda this week! That's right, the Cobra is back! You can get the bundle and fist on Friday, and the Evo MP40 on Saturday”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 26

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward that can be any in-game item. These codes can be submitted to the official redemption website to win the prizes. The process has been explained at the bottom. There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, however, a single code can only be claimed once by a player.

Apart from that, there are some caveats as well. The codes have a expiry limit of 12-18 hours, so players should aim to claim them early. Further, some of the codes can be region-restricted and they may not work for you. Players should always try to redeem as many codes as they can in order to stand a chance to win the best rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for January 26

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.