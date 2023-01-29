Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 29: Awesome rewards on offer today, claim now
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 29: Today is the last day to grab several exciting rewards. Players have a last chance to grab free rewards by playing Big Head Mode. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Big Heads, bigger Headshots..... Big Head mode is back, and with it free rewards for you if you play at least 3 matches (although we bet you'll want to play more)."
Today is also the last day to claim Phoenix Guardian bundle and other rewards like Energetic emote, and Thunderstorm Finn pet skin. "Phoenix Guardian bundle, available now on Faded Wheel... You can also win the Energetic emote, Thunderstorm Finn pet skin, and more rewards!," another tweet read.
Apart from participating in the above mentioned events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.
Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for January 29, 2023:
FKJH BNJK OPOL
FMKL POIU YTFD
JCDK CNJE 5RTR
FDRD SASE RTYH
FU821 OUYT RDVB
FHBV CDFQ WERT
FMKI 88YT GFD8
KLLP DJHD DBJD
EDXX DSZS SDFG
HDFH DNBH NDJL
VFGV JMCK DMHN
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
ERTY HJNB VCDS
F10IU JHGV CDSE
F7UI JHBG FDFR
FXCV BNMK DSXC
F0KM JNBV CXSD
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Get freebies following these steps
Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.
