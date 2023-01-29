Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 29: Awesome rewards on offer today, claim now

Garena Free Fire MAX players have a chance to grab several exciting rewards today. From latest redeem codes to reward details, here is all you need to know.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 29: Today is the last day to grab several exciting rewards. Players have a last chance to grab free rewards by playing Big Head Mode. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Big Heads, bigger Headshots..... Big Head mode is back, and with it free rewards for you if you play at least 3 matches (although we bet you'll want to play more)."

Today is also the last day to claim Phoenix Guardian bundle and other rewards like Energetic emote, and Thunderstorm Finn pet skin. "Phoenix Guardian bundle, available now on Faded Wheel... You can also win the Energetic emote, Thunderstorm Finn pet skin, and more rewards!," another tweet read.

Apart from participating in the above mentioned events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.

Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for January 29, 2023:

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU821 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD