    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 29: Awesome rewards on offer today, claim now

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 29: Awesome rewards on offer today, claim now

    Garena Free Fire MAX players have a chance to grab several exciting rewards today. From latest redeem codes to reward details, here is all you need to know.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 06:25 IST
    Check latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, reward details here. (ff.garena.com)

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 29: Today is the last day to grab several exciting rewards. Players have a last chance to grab free rewards by playing Big Head Mode. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Big Heads, bigger Headshots..... Big Head mode is back, and with it free rewards for you if you play at least 3 matches (although we bet you'll want to play more)."

    Today is also the last day to claim Phoenix Guardian bundle and other rewards like Energetic emote, and Thunderstorm Finn pet skin. "Phoenix Guardian bundle, available now on Faded Wheel... You can also win the Energetic emote, Thunderstorm Finn pet skin, and more rewards!," another tweet read.

    Apart from participating in the above mentioned events and getting rewarded, you can also use the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to grab freebies. It can be known that Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Free Fire and players can use the same set of redeem codes to claim several in-game items for free in Free Fire MAX too.

    Also, the codes and the redemption website are the same for both the games. Using the redeem codes you will be able to grab in-game items like skins, characters, and weapons, among others. Players can use the codes to claim freebies by visiting the redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours, therefore players will have to redeem them as early as possible.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for January 29, 2023:

    FKJH BNJK OPOL

    FMKL POIU YTFD

    JCDK CNJE 5RTR

    FDRD SASE RTYH

    FU821 OUYT RDVB

    FHBV CDFQ WERT

    FMKI 88YT GFD8

    KLLP DJHD DBJD

    EDXX DSZS SDFG

    HDFH DNBH NDJL

    VFGV JMCK DMHN

    NDJD FBGJ FJFK

    ERTY HJNB VCDS

    F10IU JHGV CDSE

    F7UI JHBG FDFR

    FXCV BNMK DSXC

    F0KM JNBV CXSD

    Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes: Get freebies following these steps

    Step 1:

    Visit the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing Garena Free Fire players can login to Free Fire MAX by using their Free Fire account.
    Step 2:

    Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
    Step 3:

    Enter any of the above-mentioned redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button.
    Step 4:

    Now, the rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours. However, if not, you will be informed about the same via a message.

    First Published Date: 29 Jan, 06:23 IST
