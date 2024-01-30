Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 30: Nab the Phantom Predator Backpack!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 30: Nab the Phantom Predator Backpack!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 30: The Chaos Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX offers the Phantom Predator Backpack as a reward! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 30 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 30 2024, 10:12 IST
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for January 30. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 30: With the OB43 update, Garena Free Fire MAX has introduced a ton of new features and gameplay enhancements that players can take advantage of. It brings a new character named Ryden while existing characters such as Sonia, Orion, and Santino have also been reworked. Moreover, the barren desert has received a makeover in the neXTerra map and new battle zones have been added. And soon after the update, the developers of the game brought out a new event called Chaos Royale. Check the details below.

Chaos Royale: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs just 9 diamonds while spending 90 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Chaos Royale event, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Self Mastery emote, Inner Whisper Gloo Wall, Pink Paw Swiper Bat, Ray stopper, Phantom Predator Backpack, Loot Crates, and other items.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 30

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 30: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 10:12 IST
