Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 8: Grab Electro Whisper Bundle this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 8: Garena Free Fire MAX players alert! The Booyah Pass for January has now arrived. As part of it, players have an opportunity to get their hands on amazing in-game items! The developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. The Booyah Pass is one such event. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Booyah Pass for January

This month's theme is Electri City. It is just one of the events rolled out in Garena Free Fire MAX. Electro Storage Loot Box, Electri City Banner, Electro Shorts, Electro Spark Bundle, Electro Whisper Bundle, and Electro Moonblade are just some of the rewards that you can grab with January's Booyah Pass.

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds

Through such events, players can get their hands on exciting items exclusive to that event for a limited time by completing a specific set of missions or spending diamonds. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, Garena Free Fire MAX players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 8

FSDQXFG2VGUU7

FHBESIHEJ6YHFT

FF2GVEFBIIJJAIQ

FF2ER3RFUHVTYH

FFTC56S4DARTQX

F2DCF3V4BRTFO9

FI8HXUYGSE4RFI

FUYGB789BEHND

FRATFCGQRTDRE

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also, read these top stories today:

A more innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape coming in India!

"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," an official release said. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

TN Makes Big Moves

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday. Check it all out here.

Reliance Data Centre in Chennai Soon

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his firm Reliance in partnership with Brookfield will open a data centre in next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.

Know what it all entails. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!