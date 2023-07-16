Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 16, 2023: TRAP bundle is here and so are the free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 16, 2023: TRAP bundle is here and so are the free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 16: As the celebration of the 6th anniversary begins, there is a lot to explore! But don’t forget to redeem the latest codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 07:33 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 16: Know all about the latest redeem codes, updates, and rewards. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 16, 2023: Have you experienced the new TRAP bundle in Free Fire Max? If not, then you will get to see the latest update soon enough. What is TRAP? It is the first and only virtual idol group released in the Free Fire Universe, comprising Kelly, Antonio, Moco, and Miguel. The group now returns as new T.R.A.P., featuring Tatsuya as its latest member in place of Miguel who plays a Special Forces Elite Soldier in Free Fire. It brings a range of stylish hip-hop fashion collectibles. Moreover, the T.R.A.P. Evo MP40 Chromasonic will also be available with revamped abilities and features such as firing effects and a bullet trail.

Meanwhile, it's important to remember to redeem the daily codes to ensure your inventory is filled with the latest rewards. After all, Free Fire Max revolves around empowering yourself with new characters, skins, and weapons to boost your gaming strategies. These daily redeem codes offer a wide range of in-game items, including costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers, without requiring you to spend money or diamonds.

If you're looking for the latest redeem codes, you'll be glad to know that they have already been released for July 16! However, you must act quickly, as these codes have a limited validity period. Let's take a look at the process for redeeming the latest Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 16, 2023:

  • GRTHGDRTGDR6TAR
  • GTDYUR67YHAYQTR
  • G2F3EGHDFUC7TGD
  • GFE4JTGNBVEH45R
  • GTYHB8VUSYHQU27
  • G63R4FR5GTHV87Y
  • GTCGDSWH8E4RUYT
  • GGHJCIXSWTG8E4B
  • GRH5JTGI8BYVGCB
  • GDSTHDRTGDRTGRG
  • GUQYTTH5R6Y5ESG
  • GVI98YTCGFSVWGB
  • GH3E4J5TYJGDYET
  • GGBTHNGIUVYG9B7

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Step 1 - To begin the redemption process for Garena Free Fire, please visit the official redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing players of Garena Free Fire can access Free Fire MAX by logging in with their Free Fire account.

Step 2 - You can log in to your game account using various platforms such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3 - Once logged in, enter any of the provided redeem codes into the designated text box and proceed by clicking the confirm button.

Step 4 -After completing the steps, the rewards will be in your mail section within 24 hours. If you do not receive the reward, you will be notified via a message regarding the issue.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 06:36 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets