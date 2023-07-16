Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 16, 2023: TRAP bundle is here and so are the free rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 16, 2023: Have you experienced the new TRAP bundle in Free Fire Max? If not, then you will get to see the latest update soon enough. What is TRAP? It is the first and only virtual idol group released in the Free Fire Universe, comprising Kelly, Antonio, Moco, and Miguel. The group now returns as new T.R.A.P., featuring Tatsuya as its latest member in place of Miguel who plays a Special Forces Elite Soldier in Free Fire. It brings a range of stylish hip-hop fashion collectibles. Moreover, the T.R.A.P. Evo MP40 Chromasonic will also be available with revamped abilities and features such as firing effects and a bullet trail.

Meanwhile, it's important to remember to redeem the daily codes to ensure your inventory is filled with the latest rewards. After all, Free Fire Max revolves around empowering yourself with new characters, skins, and weapons to boost your gaming strategies. These daily redeem codes offer a wide range of in-game items, including costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers, without requiring you to spend money or diamonds.

If you're looking for the latest redeem codes, you'll be glad to know that they have already been released for July 16! However, you must act quickly, as these codes have a limited validity period. Let's take a look at the process for redeeming the latest Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for July 16, 2023:

GRTHGDRTGDR6TAR

GTDYUR67YHAYQTR

G2F3EGHDFUC7TGD

GFE4JTGNBVEH45R

GTYHB8VUSYHQU27

G63R4FR5GTHV87Y

GTCGDSWH8E4RUYT

GGHJCIXSWTG8E4B

GRH5JTGI8BYVGCB

GDSTHDRTGDRTGRG

GUQYTTH5R6Y5ESG

GVI98YTCGFSVWGB

GH3E4J5TYJGDYET

GGBTHNGIUVYG9B7

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes

Step 1 - To begin the redemption process for Garena Free Fire, please visit the official redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Existing players of Garena Free Fire can access Free Fire MAX by logging in with their Free Fire account.

Step 2 - You can log in to your game account using various platforms such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3 - Once logged in, enter any of the provided redeem codes into the designated text box and proceed by clicking the confirm button.

Step 4 -After completing the steps, the rewards will be in your mail section within 24 hours. If you do not receive the reward, you will be notified via a message regarding the issue.