Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 24: Grab Universal Evo Token crate this way

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 24: In the last few days, Garena Free Fire MAX players have participated in events like Bunny Ring, Mystery Shop and the Play and Win event. These events allow players to get their hands on amazing rewards for a limited time. Some of the prizes offered in these events are exclusive and cannot be obtained from the in-game store. Recently, the game's developers have made the Universal Evo Token crate available for players which can be purchased through the in-game store. Here's what it offers and how you can get it.

Universal Evo Token crate

The Universal Evo Token crate went live on July 19 and players can only grab it till August 8. You don't need to make any spins to obtain it, but simply purchase it from the in-game store for 40 diamonds. Upon buying it, you will receive Evo Weapon Universal Tokens in random quantities. Garena Free Fire MAX players can get as little as 3x Evo Weapon Universal Tokens and as many as 1000x Evo Weapon Universal Tokens!

If you wish to purchase multiple crates, you can apply discount codes if you have any, to reduce the cost of the crates.

Coming back to the redeem codes, some conditions follow as well. First, these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So, make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for you because they are region-restricted, so redeem more codes to ensure you get all the exciting rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 24

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

X99TK56XDJ4X

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 24: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.