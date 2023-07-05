Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 5: Faded Wheel Luck Royale rewards on offer now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 5: Faded Wheel Luck Royale rewards on offer now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 5: The Faded Wheel Luck Royale is now live and it brings exciting rewards including the highly anticipated MP40 Chromasonic weapon skin! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for July 5.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 06:52 IST
Get amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 5: The Garena Free Fire community receives constant updates which bring a host of new features, game modes, maps, weapons, skins, and more. The developers of the game have made the new Faded Wheel Luck Royale live using which, players can get finally get their hands on the MP40 Chromasonic weapon skin! Not only does the MP40 Chromasonic enhance the aesthetic appeal, but it also boosts the weapon attributes. Apart from this, you can also grab other rewards.

Faded Wheel Luck Royale

The game developers rolled out the Faded Wheel Luck Royale on July 2 and it will be live until July 31, therefore players have the whole month to grab exciting rewards. Alongside the MP40 Chromasonic weapon skin, players can get their hands on Skull Hunter Grenade, Hiphop Panda Pet Skin, Swagger Ownage Weapon Loot Crate, Lightning Reactor Loot Box, Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate, and other rewards like Cube Fragments, Supply Crates, and more.

While similar rewards can be earned by spending diamonds in the faded wheel, you can also get them for free via Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. The developers of the game have issued the latest set of codes for July 5, so take advantage of them and claim them now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 5

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • XUW3FNK7AV8N
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for July 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 06:51 IST
