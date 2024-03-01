 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: New Buddy Mart goes live! Check rewards | How-to
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: New Buddy Mart goes live! Check rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: New Buddy Mart goes live! Check rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: With the new Buddy Mart, players can complete missions, earn Buddy Coins and unlock exciting rewards! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 09:55 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 1. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: A plethora of events have been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX in recent weeks. Events such as Moco Store, Love Wheel, and Chaos Royale offer players an opportunity to get their hands on exciting and exclusive in-game items such as weapons skins, diamonds, grenade skins, clothing items, gloo walls, bundles, tokens and more. While most of these items do not aid in winning battles, they make your character stand out from the crowd. Now, a new event is live in Garena Free Fire MAX called the Buddy Mart. Check out the details below.

Buddy Mart in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

The new Buddy Mart brings a wave of new content that players can enjoy in Garena Free Fire MAX. For starters, it brings a new CS Star Promotion Card that players can use to boost their character ranks. Moreover, the BR Rank Promotion Card helps you rise through the ranks quickly. It also introduces the M4A1 weapon loot crate. Want to tweak your character's look? The Warder Captain Bundle has also been made available.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Introducing the latest rewards at Buddy Mart! Complete missions, earn Buddy Coins, and unlock exciting rewards. Don't miss out on the fun!”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1

F80JEURYFH6GBDNE

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 01 Mar, 09:55 IST
