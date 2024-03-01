Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: New Buddy Mart goes live! Check rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: A plethora of events have been introduced in Garena Free Fire MAX in recent weeks. Events such as Moco Store, Love Wheel, and Chaos Royale offer players an opportunity to get their hands on exciting and exclusive in-game items such as weapons skins, diamonds, grenade skins, clothing items, gloo walls, bundles, tokens and more. While most of these items do not aid in winning battles, they make your character stand out from the crowd. Now, a new event is live in Garena Free Fire MAX called the Buddy Mart. Check out the details below.

Buddy Mart in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

The new Buddy Mart brings a wave of new content that players can enjoy in Garena Free Fire MAX. For starters, it brings a new CS Star Promotion Card that players can use to boost their character ranks. Moreover, the BR Rank Promotion Card helps you rise through the ranks quickly. It also introduces the M4A1 weapon loot crate. Want to tweak your character's look? The Warder Captain Bundle has also been made available.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Introducing the latest rewards at Buddy Mart! Complete missions, earn Buddy Coins, and unlock exciting rewards. Don't miss out on the fun!”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1

F80JEURYFH6GBDNE

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 1: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

