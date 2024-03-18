Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Grab Galactic Panthera with Thompson Royale event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: In Garena Free Fire MAX, players must survive against other players until the end to become the lone winner. As there are so many players, it becomes important to make your character stand out, especially if you're playing in a team. One of the ways to achieve this is by utilizing weapon skins in Garena Free Fire MAX to give your weapon a menacing look. Just recently, the Evo Vault event brought amazing gun skins for players to obtain. Now, it is time for the Thompson, as the new Thompson Royale offers the Galactic Panthera and other weapon skins! Check out the details of this event below.

Thompson Royale event in Garena Free Fire MAX

The new Thompson Royale event is another Luck Royale event that does not require players to complete missions or objectives. To earn the rewards, they must simply spend their collected diamonds to make spins. The game has announced that one spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will earn you 10+1 spins.

Announcing the event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Introducing the Thompson Royale Collection! Which gun skin will be your go-to on the battlefield?”

What about the rewards? As part of the Thompson Royale event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on Thompson skins such as the Galactic Panthera, Dawnbreaker Lynx, Hoarfrost Cheetah and Firehound Jaguar. All of these skins are expected to give a boost to Thompson's attributes including greater accuracy and damage, although it will come with a reduced magazine size.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18

F5T7C1R3P8Z6N4QH

F2M8C6T4L9N7W1XQ

F1W3G7M6T4X9N8RV

F8D2W4N7R1J5F3QH

F9W1V4X6M7F3P8LD

F3Z8D5N1P6M7Q2VB

F7K3H1X6R8DM5G9V

5V8H2N4M6R1P7KF

3X6D1R8M4N9P2QF

7C2W5M9R3N6V4KF

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, you must be logged into your Free Fire MAX Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Next, Go to the official website of Free Fire to redeem codes. You are advised to stay away from malicious websites.

Step 3: After reaching the homepage, you may log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

