 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Grab Galactic Panthera with Thompson Royale event!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Grab Galactic Panthera with Thompson Royale event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Want to get your hands on exciting and menacing weapon skins? Check out the new Thompson Royale event! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18 and know how to claim freebies.

March 18 2024
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 18 offer amazing items without costing anything. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: In Garena Free Fire MAX, players must survive against other players until the end to become the lone winner. As there are so many players, it becomes important to make your character stand out, especially if you're playing in a team. One of the ways to achieve this is by utilizing weapon skins in Garena Free Fire MAX to give your weapon a menacing look. Just recently, the Evo Vault event brought amazing gun skins for players to obtain. Now, it is time for the Thompson, as the new Thompson Royale offers the Galactic Panthera and other weapon skins! Check out the details of this event below.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 18

Thompson Royale event in Garena Free Fire MAX

The new Thompson Royale event is another Luck Royale event that does not require players to complete missions or objectives. To earn the rewards, they must simply spend their collected diamonds to make spins. The game has announced that one spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will earn you 10+1 spins.

Announcing the event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Introducing the Thompson Royale Collection! Which gun skin will be your go-to on the battlefield?”

What about the rewards? As part of the Thompson Royale event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on Thompson skins such as the Galactic Panthera, Dawnbreaker Lynx, Hoarfrost Cheetah and Firehound Jaguar. All of these skins are expected to give a boost to Thompson's attributes including greater accuracy and damage, although it will come with a reduced magazine size.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18

F5T7C1R3P8Z6N4QH

F2M8C6T4L9N7W1XQ

F1W3G7M6T4X9N8RV

F8D2W4N7R1J5F3QH

F9W1V4X6M7F3P8LD

F3Z8D5N1P6M7Q2VB

F7K3H1X6R8DM5G9V

5V8H2N4M6R1P7KF

3X6D1R8M4N9P2QF

7C2W5M9R3N6V4KF

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, you must be logged into your Free Fire MAX Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Next, Go to the official website of Free Fire to redeem codes. You are advised to stay away from malicious websites.

Step 3: After reaching the homepage, you may log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 18 Mar, 10:25 IST
