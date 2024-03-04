Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4: Booyah Pass brings exclusive rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4: Another month has begun and this means the arrival of a new Booyah Pass. It is just one of the events rolled out in Garena Free Fire MAX by its developers. Such events offer players a chance to get their hands on exciting and exclusive rewards without having to complete a specific set of missions or objectives. The Booyah Pass Season 15 for March is now live, and it brings a wide range of cosmetic upgrades.

Boyah Pass for March in Garena Free Fire MAX

This month's theme is Tales of Ponds, and all the rewards follow this theme. Ribbit Rip Skyboard, Tales of Puddles Banner, Tales of Puddles Avatar, Ribbit Fairytale Bundle, Ribbit Peace Loot Box and Gold Royale Vouchers are just some of the rewards that you can grab with March's Booyah Pass.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3

However, do note that none of these items are free and must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass has not changed. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armour, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4

FIHYHTYUJT6U8FHF

FFJYFTTBU6EUJT63

F5GBTGNVK6O9IUYH

FRFDHT6JFYHFDRUJ

FNRH67UTHTN77BYV

FGTDHF6T7UY56F6T

FIYUJUT7UKYFFDSU

F7FGYJUR76JUT6HK

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 4: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!