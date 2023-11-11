Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 11: Grab bundles, skins, weapons now

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 11: Win a chance to get unbelievable in-game items for free through these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 11 2023, 07:48 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 11: From costumes, weapons, loot crates, emotes to premium bundles and more, a lot can be won from these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 11: From costumes, weapons, loot crates, emotes to premium bundles and more, a lot can be won from these redeem codes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 11: With the rise of games like Free Fire, players are now also creators. They stream their games online or make tutorials and other videos and other players love to watch them. This also gives them a chance to gain followers and even earn through their favorite video games. And if you think your skills are worth noticing, you can do it too. All you need is to start streaming and let people notice you. And, wearing some cool costumes will definitely help. If you don't want to spend for it, you can simply try to find some from today's redeem codes. Read on to know more details.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 11

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mysterious reward which includes any of the vast range of in-game items including costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds and more. There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website, details of which have been shared at the bottom.

Do note the rules regarding these codes as well. The codes come with an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, which means getting them early is important or they just might not work. Also, some of the codes can be region-locked and not work for your particular region. To minimize this, make sure to claim as many codes as possible.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 11

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 07:47 IST
