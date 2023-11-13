Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 13: Win exciting rewards with Diwali Royale 3 event
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 13: This festive season you can win many thrilling rewards with the new Diwali Royale 3 event including skins, shoes, and more.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 13: Diwali has brought so many exciting events to the Garena Free Fire Max event. The Diwali Royale 3 event was introduced by Garena on November 10 and will continue till November 16. You can win many amazing rewards during this event. The most exciting part is that you don't have to spend diamonds to win these rewards. You can use gold coins and vouchers. Given below is the list of rewards that you can win during the event.
- AK47 - Water Balloons Skin
- Woodpecker - Merciless Necromancer Skin
- Roaring Knight Mask
- Roaring Knight Shoes
- Roaring Knight Bottom
- Roaring Knight Top
- Desi Gangster Mask
- Desi Gangster Head
- Desi Gangster Bottom
- Desi Gangster Top
- Desi Gangster Shoes
- The Golden Tiger Avatar
- Flaming Beast Banner
- Flame Art T-Shirt
- Goldrim Skiboard
- Magnificent Mayur Loot Box
- Predator in the Sky Parachute
- The Flying Diva Parachute
There are more rewards in the game other than these. You can check them as soon as you enter the game.
If you don't get any rewards during the event, don't get disheartened. You can still win various rewards with Garena Free Fire Max daily redeem codes. Please keep in mind that you will have to use the redeem codes in time, as they expire soon. Check out today's Free Fire Max code.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 13
- FGHF65HY567A65
- FTRDFVEBRHNJUY
- FHGDBEHNJIRGUJ
- FHNJDKIE4UHTGN
- FVMMFTYHOIBVUC
- FYHDNRMTKYHIBU
- FYVHGBDENJRTIY
- FGHUBNVMKXO9I8
- FU7YWTG23H4J5R
- FKGOHI8U7VY6CT
- FRFSVWEB34NM95
- FTKYGIHU7BY6VT
- FGCFDSBEHJR45U
- F6TYJHGKVI87UY
- FAHJQWK3I4U57Y
- FTGFHJSGRY63T4
- FF56YRGTYH9673
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 13: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.
Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
