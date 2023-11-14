Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 14: You can win the Raindoll Bundle, weapons, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 14: You can win the Raindoll Bundle, weapons, and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 14: From latest codes to events and programs, here are the details you need to know in order to claim rewards and freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 08:09 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 14: Here is how you can claim Garena Free Fire in-game items for free. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 14: Free Fire is more than just a game. In order to create an immersive environment, the game has added extensive storylines about each character and every event to make players feel that they are part of something bigger. Free Fire Tales is part of such an effort where game developers collaborate with storytellers to come up with new and interesting stories for the characters. Recently, the Ford character and the Olivia character have been shown getting in a storm in the ocean with the aim of reaching a haven. You can watch it on YouTube. And if you want to treat these characters specially, you can get free cool outfits and more via these redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 14

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes that contain mysterious rewards for in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Today's redeem codes are below:

  • ZFIXDVTSLSC
  • GHTARTYUOI76
  • AWTULLOIVG6H
  • 6U5WSRTBMGDS
  • QERTG56YUPKH
  • OP8HVMNGRDAE
  • MKHGVRAW34RT
  • DINDNOFNJDND6H
  • GGHHENKOPT56
  • JGFHFGHBGYG341
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 14

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 08:09 IST

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 08:09 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon