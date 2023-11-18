Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 18: Weapons, outfits, pets, and more to be won

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 18: If you are new to the Free Fire ecosystem, one of the first things you will notice is the wide range of things to do in the game compared to most other mobile battle royale games. There are different game modes with different objectives that just elevate the level of fun. A couple of months ago, the game introduced the Bomb Squad, a 5v5 game mode where one team had to install a bomb at a designated location while the other had to stop them. Then, last month the game introduced Free For All and Droid Apocalypse, both unique games that offered hours of fun. So, if you're tired of playing ranked matches, then you should try out these mini-games to take a break and rejuvenate your love for the game. And for added rejuvenation, you should also claim these redeem codes to win exciting in-game items. To know how to do it, check below.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 18

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mysterious reward that includes any of the vast range of in-game items including costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website, details of which have been shared at the bottom.

Do note the rules regarding these codes as well. The codes come with an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, which means getting them early is important or they just might not work. Also, some of the codes can be region-locked and not work for your particular region. To minimize this, make sure to claim as many codes as possible.

Check today's redeem codes below:

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FBRNHMKIUYSTGF2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

FN5TKYLHROVMKLS

FOE497MURKNLOBI

FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK

FL5O9YHD87BYVTC

FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7

FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 18

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.