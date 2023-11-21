Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 21: Grab free diamonds and cool weapons

Icon
Nov 21 2023
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 21: Check this simple way to collect exciting rewards for Garena Free Fire. (Garena)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 21: If you're bored of playing the ranked missions and are only doing it to complete missions and be eligible for the rewards, then stop it right now. Don't worry about the grind and try to have fun instead, even if it is within the game itself. With the different game modes, you can always find something fun to do. Whether these are strategic squad games or the ones where you go on a killing spree, they all work the same to give you a breather and help you calm down. Right now, the Zombie Invasion mode is active which can be fun to play. And for the rewards? You can get them all and more with these redeem codes. Check them out below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 21

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes that contain mysterious rewards for in-game items. Players can win anything from costumes to free diamonds through these codes. The only way to redeem them is by submitting them to the official redemption website. The process has been explained at the bottom.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim, but they cannot claim the same code twice. The codes come with an expiry deadline of 12-18 hours and they will not be active after that. Further, some codes might be region-restricted and may not work for you. Make sure to claim as many codes as possible to improve your chances of winning exciting rewards.

Check today's codes below:

  • FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
  • FUTYJTI78OI78F2
  • F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI
  • FBVYHDNEK46O5IT
  • FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4
  • FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK
  • FLOVI8C7DYETG4B
  • FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU
  • FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
  • FU0HLKBVCPYO987
  • FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI
  • FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4
  • FN5TKYLHROVMKLS
  • FOE497MURKT6LOBI
  • FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK
  • FL5O9YHD87BYVTC
  • FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7
  • FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 21

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 09:27 IST
