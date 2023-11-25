Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 25: Grab the rare Shiba Bundle today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 25: Grab the rare Shiba Bundle today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 25: Know how to redeem the codes at the official redemption website.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 25 2023, 12:06 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 25: These codes will help you get freebies like costumes, weapon skins, parachutes, bundles, diamond vouchers and more. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 25: Why are skins so important in Free Fire? Skins are cosmetic additions to the base level of a character, weapon or any other usable in-game item that gives it a different appearance. In a multiplayer game where different players exist on the same map and look the same, skins can bring an element of uniqueness to players. They also allow players to choose their own style and immerse in the game environment better. With so many upsides, you have to get new outfits and weapon skins whenever you get the time. And there is nothing like it if you can get them for free. Check out how the redeem codes work below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 25

Coming back to redeem codes, these are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains exciting in-game items. Each code contains one mystery reward but you can claim as many codes as you want to maximize winning. However, one code cannot be claimed twice by the same player. The codes can be claimed on the official redemption website. The process has been detailed below.

There are some rules you should be aware of as well. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. So ensure that you claim them as early as possible. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you. To avoid this, claim multiple codes to ensure you win the prizes.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • ZFIXDVTSLSC
  • GHTARTYUOI76
  • AWTULLOIVG6H
  • 6U5WSRTBMGDS
  • QERTG56YUPKH
  • OP8HVMNGRDAE
  • MKHGVRAW34RT
  • DINDNOFNJDND6H
  • GGHHENKOPT56
  • JGFHFGHBGYG341
  • B61YCTNH4PV3
  • WOJJAFV3TU5E
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • ESX24ADSM4K
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for November 25

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 12:04 IST

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 12:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon