Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 5: Get special rewards with Diwali Royale 2 Event

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 5: Festival of joy, Diwali is around the corner and this festival has brought fantastic news for all the Garena Free Fire Max Gamers. Garena has introduced Diwali Royale 2 yesterday, November 4 in Free Fire Max. This event can make you win various special rewards. This event has been added for fans to get free rewards to celebrate special occasions. The Diwali Royale 2 event will end on 9 November 2023. During this event, you will get rewards for spinning. The main rewards of this event include two legendary emotes, Bobble Dance and Kongfu.

In this event, after spending diamonds, you will have to spin with gold coins. You can earn Gold coins by playing the game and they cannot be purchased. If you have gold coins deposited, you will get a chance to get free rewards instead of spending money.

The cost of one spin in this Luck Royale is 1000 Gold Coins. You can easily do 10+1 spins for 10000 diamonds. Another important thing is that after doing 150 spins you will definitely get a grand prize, which are the two main emotes.

You can also win various exciting rewards with daily Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. Check out the daily redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 5

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

