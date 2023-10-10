Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10: Tanjiro Bundle up for grabs!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10: The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer collaboration is still going strong and players can get their hands on special rewards for a limited time! In February, the game collaborated with Devil May Cry 5 and offered rewards such as the Hunter Dante bundle, USP-2 gun skin, emote, and more. And now, the Demon Slayer collaboration brings exclusive rewards such as the Zenitsu Bundle, Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder Flash emote, Tengen's Bundle, and more. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer

As part of this collaboration, players only have a limited period of time to grab all the exclusive rewards that will be on offer. The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer collaboration is already live, and players can grab Tanjiro's Bundle, Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool, Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux, Sakonji Mask, and Tanjiro Tokens as rewards.

Do note that the rewards are not available for free and are a part of the latest event in the game. To obtain them, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

Announcing the arrival of this special collaboration, the official account of the game posted on Facebook, “Immerse yourself in the world of Demon Slayer with the Tanjiro Bundle, the mesmerizing Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux arrival animation, and Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool emote now available in the latest Tanjiro Ring event!”

So, if you wish to grab these rewards, then head over to Garena Free Fire MAX right now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

HNC95435FAGJ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF10617KGUF9

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

