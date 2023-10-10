Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10: Tanjiro Bundle up for grabs!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10: Tanjiro Bundle up for grabs!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10: Get the Tanjiro Bundle in Garena Free Fire MAX as part of the latest Ring event! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 10.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 07:07 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX
Check the step-by-step guide to claim the rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Check the step-by-step guide to claim the rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10: The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer collaboration is still going strong and players can get their hands on special rewards for a limited time! In February, the game collaborated with Devil May Cry 5 and offered rewards such as the Hunter Dante bundle, USP-2 gun skin, emote, and more. And now, the Demon Slayer collaboration brings exclusive rewards such as the Zenitsu Bundle, Thunder Breathing First Form: Thunder Flash emote, Tengen's Bundle, and more. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer

As part of this collaboration, players only have a limited period of time to grab all the exclusive rewards that will be on offer. The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer collaboration is already live, and players can grab Tanjiro's Bundle, Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool, Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux, Sakonji Mask, and Tanjiro Tokens as rewards.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Do note that the rewards are not available for free and are a part of the latest event in the game. To obtain them, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

Announcing the arrival of this special collaboration, the official account of the game posted on Facebook, “Immerse yourself in the world of Demon Slayer with the Tanjiro Bundle, the mesmerizing Water Breathing Tenth Form: Constant Flux arrival animation, and Water Breathing Sixth Form: Whirlpool emote now available in the latest Tanjiro Ring event!”

So, if you wish to grab these rewards, then head over to Garena Free Fire MAX right now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10

  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 10: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

 

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 07:07 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon