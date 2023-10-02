Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 2: Grab exciting weapon skins NOW!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 2: Garena Free Fire MAX players are in for a treat as some details about the Free Fire World Series 2023 have been revealed. The game's developer has announced that the tournament will take place from November 10 to November 26, and players have a chance to win a staggering $1 million! Apart from that, a new event is live in the game which offers players weapons skins, cuber fragments, and more. Check out the details of the Evo Vault Luck Royale below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale

In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 11 spins by spending 200 diamonds.

As part of the Evo Vault Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting weapon skins such as MP5 Platinum Divinity, M4A1 Infernal Draco, M1014 Green Flame Draco, and the Groza Bang! Popblaster. Apart from these items, players can also get token crates, cube fragments, luck royale and gold royale vouchers, and more.

Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 2

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FJBHVFS4TY23

F87GYF3DGE6B

F5J6YUH76GVT

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

