Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 21: Weekly Agenda is back!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 21: If you're in a gaming mode, then you can take advantage of the Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX to complete various missions and earn top rewards! The developers of the game roll out a series of events on a regular basis that offer players a chance to upgrade their arsenal and get their hands on exclusive rewards. In the game, players need to get in-game characters and items like weapons and others to survive longer. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. However, you can also earn them by completing various tasks in the Weekly Agenda.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda

As part of the latest Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX, players can get their hands on in-game items such as the Celestial hang glider, and Victoria Wall gloo wall. The game's developers have also created hype by revealing that an exciting surprise is in store and could be revealed on Tuesday.

The official page of Garena North America posted on X, “The #WeeklyAgenda is HERE! Take a breath and focus, a big surprise is coming next Tuesday. ALSO, the Eagles of America land with the Celestial hang glider and the Victoria Wall gloo wall. GET READY, a great battle is approaching…”.

Moving on to the redeem codes, know that there are several rules that need to be followed. The codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not work for you.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 21

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF11NJN5YS3E

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 21: Steps to redeem codes today

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.