Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26: Check Demon Slayer collab rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26: Want to spice up your character? Grab the Tengen’s Bundle as part of the Demon Slayer collaboration in the game! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 26.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 07:41 IST
Check the step-by-step guide to claim the rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX.
Check the step-by-step guide to claim the rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26: Garena developers have rolled out collaborations in the game as a special incentive to players. These events have rare rewards on offer that are often unobtainable once they end. In February, the game collaborated with Devil May Cry 5 and offered rewards such as the Hunter Dante bundle, USP-2 gun skin, emote, and more. Now, the game's developer has announced another such collaboration, this time with the Manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

About Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

As part of this collaboration, players only have a limited period of time to grab all the exclusive rewards that will be on offer. The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration is set to go live today, September 26. The game's developer has announced that Tengen's Bundle will be the top reward offered!

Announcing the arrival of this special collaboration, the official account of the game posted on X, “Starting from 9/26, Join the special “Free Fire x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” collaboration event and win the Grand Prize - Tengen's Bundle (male) - along with other collaboration items! Better yet, more immersive experiences await in the game!”

So, if you wish to grab these rewards, then head over to Garena Free Fire MAX right now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26

These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26.

  • FF11HHGCGK3B
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • K3B6R8Y2T7M
  • X6N4P7A2F8C1
  • XUW3FNK7AV3N
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 07:40 IST
