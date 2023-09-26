Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26: Check Demon Slayer collab rewards!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26: Garena developers have rolled out collaborations in the game as a special incentive to players. These events have rare rewards on offer that are often unobtainable once they end. In February, the game collaborated with Devil May Cry 5 and offered rewards such as the Hunter Dante bundle, USP-2 gun skin, emote, and more. Now, the game's developer has announced another such collaboration, this time with the Manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

About Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

As part of this collaboration, players only have a limited period of time to grab all the exclusive rewards that will be on offer. The Garena Free Fire MAX x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration is set to go live today, September 26. The game's developer has announced that Tengen's Bundle will be the top reward offered!

Announcing the arrival of this special collaboration, the official account of the game posted on X, “Starting from 9/26, Join the special “Free Fire x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” collaboration event and win the Grand Prize - Tengen's Bundle (male) - along with other collaboration items! Better yet, more immersive experiences await in the game!”

So, if you wish to grab these rewards, then head over to Garena Free Fire MAX right now!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26

These codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26.

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

K3B6R8Y2T7M

X6N4P7A2F8C1

XUW3FNK7AV3N

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for September 26: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.