Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 27: Gun skins, Dusk Prowl bundle and more to be won

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 27:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 27: Do not miss out on today’s amazing rewards. Check how to claim these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 06:41 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 27: These freebies are going to elevate your game. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 27: These freebies are going to elevate your game. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 27: If you ever get bored of playing the same old game, you can do something unique and fun that you probably have not tried so far. The game has a creative mode called Craftland where you can build your own custom maps. You can control various elements including the scene, arrangement of structures and the choice of weapons players get to play. So create a custom map and enjoy a unique experience with friends. And while you're at it, claim these redeem codes and you might win free premium bundles as well.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America's X account teased a new area in the game. The post stated, “Will you SURVIVE the new Peak? One of the MOST contested and BEST-equipped areas in Bermuda. Choose your best weapons and give it a try NOW!

Did you make it out with your HP intact? What's your favorite Peak zone”?

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 27

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mysterious reward that includes any of the vast range of in-game items including costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website, details of which have been shared at the bottom.

Do note the rules regarding these codes as well. The codes come with an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, which means getting them early is important or they just might not work. Also, some of the codes can be region-locked and not work for your particular region. To minimize this, make sure to claim as many codes as possible.

The game is banned in India, but players from other countries can use the redemption website to claim these rewards. Check the codes out below.

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for August 27: How to redeem FF codes to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-checking. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 06:41 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets