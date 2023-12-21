Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21: Last chance to grab Icy Hop skin in the game!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21: Last chance to grab Icy Hop skin in the game!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21: Take advantage of the Winterlands: Frostfire and get your hands on amazing rewards! Check out Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 21 2023, 10:47 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 21. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21: With Winter now in full swing and Christmas approaching, it is the perfect time to log into Garena Free Fire and get your hands on exclusive rewards. It was recently revealed that the new Moco Store is live in the game, offering rewards such as Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, FAMAS Warrior's Spirit skin, and more. All you have to do is spend diamonds to make spins. The rest depends on your luck. Players also have the opportunity to nab Winter-themed rewards courtesy of the Winterlands: Frostfire event that has been live for some time now. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world. Know all about the Winterlands: Frostfire in Garena Free Fire.

Winterlands: Frostfire details

The Winterlands: Frostfire brings a revamped Guild system. This means you can play matches with guildmates and earn Activity Points that can level up your guild and unlock awesome goodies at the Exchange Store. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. The Bermuda map is now blanketed with snow, and the Peak will feature snowfall. It also introduces Ignis, a new character with a rebellious streak who is all about fighting injustice. As part of his powers, Ignis can form a fire screen that obstructs the view and causes burning damage instantly and over time to enemies who pass through.

The WInterlands: Frostfire went live on December 15 and will continue till January 7. So, go ahead and check out this event in Garena Free Fire!

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Do remember that not everyone will be able to get the redeem codes from the Free Fire website and the idea is to try and grab them as early as possible. Just remember that these are very important features that will boost your power and allow you to win the game. And they are absolutely free. So, the extra effort that you will have to make will ultimately, be worth it.

So, play with fire, play with focus, and grab as many freebies as you can!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Dec, 10:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels
Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon