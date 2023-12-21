Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21: Last chance to grab Icy Hop skin in the game!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21: With Winter now in full swing and Christmas approaching, it is the perfect time to log into Garena Free Fire and get your hands on exclusive rewards. It was recently revealed that the new Moco Store is live in the game, offering rewards such as Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, FAMAS Warrior's Spirit skin, and more. All you have to do is spend diamonds to make spins. The rest depends on your luck. Players also have the opportunity to nab Winter-themed rewards courtesy of the Winterlands: Frostfire event that has been live for some time now. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world. Know all about the Winterlands: Frostfire in Garena Free Fire.

Winterlands: Frostfire details

The Winterlands: Frostfire brings a revamped Guild system. This means you can play matches with guildmates and earn Activity Points that can level up your guild and unlock awesome goodies at the Exchange Store. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. The Bermuda map is now blanketed with snow, and the Peak will feature snowfall. It also introduces Ignis, a new character with a rebellious streak who is all about fighting injustice. As part of his powers, Ignis can form a fire screen that obstructs the view and causes burning damage instantly and over time to enemies who pass through.

The WInterlands: Frostfire went live on December 15 and will continue till January 7. So, go ahead and check out this event in Garena Free Fire!

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 21: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Do remember that not everyone will be able to get the redeem codes from the Free Fire website and the idea is to try and grab them as early as possible. Just remember that these are very important features that will boost your power and allow you to win the game. And they are absolutely free. So, the extra effort that you will have to make will ultimately, be worth it.

So, play with fire, play with focus, and grab as many freebies as you can!