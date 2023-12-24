Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24: Exciting rewards waiting for you this Sunday

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24: Exciting rewards waiting for you this Sunday

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24: Win exciting rewards in just a couple of steps. Know how to.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2023, 12:56 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24: Here is how you can claim Garena Free Fire in-game items for free. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24: Here is how you can claim Garena Free Fire in-game items for free. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts one of the largest catalogs of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.

Winterlands: Frostfire details

The Winterlands: Frostfire brings a revamped Guild system. This means you can play matches with guildmates and earn Activity Points that can level up your guild and unlock awesome goodies at the Exchange Store. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. The Bermuda map is now blanketed with snow, and the Peak will feature snowfall. It also introduces Ignis, a new character with a rebellious streak who is all about fighting injustice. As part of his powers, Ignis can form a fire screen that obstructs the view and causes burning damage instantly and over time to enemies who pass through.

Apart from this, Garena Free Fire players can also obtain the Agent Hop pet for free! Moreover, there's a slim chance of getting the exclusive Icy Hop skin during the event.

The WInterlands: Frostfire went live on December 15 and will continue till January 7.

Announcing this prize, the official Instagram account of the game posted, “Hop and jump with excitement! You can claim Agent Hop for FREE with additional chance of getting the Winterlands exclusive Icy Hop skin! Head to the game now!”

So, go ahead and check out the Winterlands: Frostfire in Garena Free Fire and get your hands on amazing prizes for a limited time!

Moving on to the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24, do note that these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18

  • FTBGVKISEUYGTVC
  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • FDYGTH6R567UE56K
  • FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  • F6TYJHUT67YJU56U
  • FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP
  • FW3EV4BTN^YHBIU
  • FVYHCGBDNJR56NY
  • FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • F6T78KJHGSERFF87
  • FNIU4YH5RGBNKIU
  • FSYWGTEBVRTNYMH
  • FESRBGDRTYJI7JH
  • FGFWRSGFFUSEDRE
  • FKIBUV7YCTXZVAB
  • FHJUQW736T4FVRF
  • FNFVJIX76AT5QRF
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 24: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page.

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-checking. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 12:56 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon