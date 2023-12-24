Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24: Exciting rewards waiting for you this Sunday

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24: When it comes to cosmetic enhancements, Free Fire probably boasts one of the largest catalogs of skins and accessories for players. The game releases new outfits and bundles almost every week and five years after the release, the list has become a big one. Even if you lose out on claiming a costume when it is first announced, the game brings them back through Faded Wheel or Luck Royale events. But there are some rare outfits that were never reintroduced and thus, their value in the game is much higher than others. If you have had your eyes set on such rare outfits, you can actually stand a chance to get them through these daily redeem codes, if you're lucky. Read on to know more about them.

Winterlands: Frostfire details

The Winterlands: Frostfire brings a revamped Guild system. This means you can play matches with guildmates and earn Activity Points that can level up your guild and unlock awesome goodies at the Exchange Store. Meanwhile, you can also participate in the Guild Wars and win bonus rank points. The Bermuda map is now blanketed with snow, and the Peak will feature snowfall. It also introduces Ignis, a new character with a rebellious streak who is all about fighting injustice. As part of his powers, Ignis can form a fire screen that obstructs the view and causes burning damage instantly and over time to enemies who pass through.

Apart from this, Garena Free Fire players can also obtain the Agent Hop pet for free! Moreover, there's a slim chance of getting the exclusive Icy Hop skin during the event.

The WInterlands: Frostfire went live on December 15 and will continue till January 7.

Announcing this prize, the official Instagram account of the game posted, “Hop and jump with excitement! You can claim Agent Hop for FREE with additional chance of getting the Winterlands exclusive Icy Hop skin! Head to the game now!”

So, go ahead and check out the Winterlands: Frostfire in Garena Free Fire and get your hands on amazing prizes for a limited time!

Moving on to the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 24, do note that these codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 18

FTBGVKISEUYGTVC

FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH

F6TYJHUT67YJU56U

FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP

FW3EV4BTN^YHBIU

FVYHCGBDNJR56NY

FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FNIU4YH5RGBNKIU

FSYWGTEBVRTNYMH

FESRBGDRTYJI7JH

FGFWRSGFFUSEDRE

FKIBUV7YCTXZVAB

FHJUQW736T4FVRF

FNFVJIX76AT5QRF

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for December 24: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page.

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-checking. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.