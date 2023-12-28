Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 28: Check Booyah Pass rewards for January!

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 28: Have you had the chance to get your hands on the Frostfire Polar Bundle? If not, then you're missing out on a lot! With the new Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel, items such as the Frostfire Polar Bundle, the Penguinie Bundle, the Winter Ironthrasher Bundle, and the Winter Icerunner Bundle can be obtained for a limited time. It is certainly an exciting time to be a Garena Free Fire player as Free Fire Booyah Pass rewards for January have just been leaked! The Booyah pass, which replaced the Elite pass, arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards. Players can grab the free pass to get these rewards for free or pay an amount to get the premium pass, which unlocks special rewards. Check out the details below.

Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass for December: Details

According to popular data miners, the Garena Free Fire Booyah Pass for January is expected to bring items such as Electric City Banner, Electro Spark Bundle, Electro Storage Loot Box, Electro Whisper Bundle, Electro Owner Backpack, and more rewards.

However, do note that only a handful of these items are expected to be free and the rest must be purchased by spending diamonds. The price for the Booyah Pass is not expected to change. The Premium version will likely cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds.

In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need character upgrades, skins, rewards, armor, weapons, and so on to survive longer. So, if you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 28

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire: Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.