Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: Mystery Shop offers up to 90 pct off!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: Mystery Shop offers up to 90 pct off!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: The Mystery Shop event is live and you can get up to 90 percent discount on in-game items! Want them for free? Check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2023, 10:13 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: Elite costumes, crazy weapon skins and diamond vouchers await you within these redeem codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: The developers of Garena Free Fire have recently rolled out many events in the game. Players can take advantage of these special campaigns to get their hands on exclusive rewards. Moreover, Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes offer an opportunity to nab amazing items for free. But before moving on to the redeem codes, know that the new Mystery Shop in Garena Free Fire is now live! Check out the details about this new event.

Garena Free Fire Mystery Shop

In the Mystery Shop event, players can get up to a 90 percent discount on in-game items across the entire store, such as weapons, skins, tokens, gloo walls, room cards, and other items. The discount will vary depending on the item you choose, and there is no fixed discount. Players can get their hands on winter-themed rewards such as the Iceshard Bundle, Icy Mask, and Iceflake Bundle, which are the top prizes of this event, with massive discounts! To avail of discounts, players must spend diamonds and make spins to get discounts. The chances of getting higher discounts are higher if you make more spins.

Announcing the Mystery Shop, the game's official Instagram account posted, “Mystery Shop is back with awesome jaw-dropping discounts on your favourite items! This winter, grab the Iceshard Bundle, Icy Mask, Iceflake Bundle and more at incredibly cheap prices! What are you waiting for? Hurry and get up to 90% off!”

So, head over to the Mystery Shop and make spins to get big discounts!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6

F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FURFHJUT67I6T7U4

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FYUJT67U6JT67UTH

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M496LYP

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 10:13 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon