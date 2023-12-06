Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: Mystery Shop offers up to 90 pct off!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: The developers of Garena Free Fire have recently rolled out many events in the game. Players can take advantage of these special campaigns to get their hands on exclusive rewards. Moreover, Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes offer an opportunity to nab amazing items for free. But before moving on to the redeem codes, know that the new Mystery Shop in Garena Free Fire is now live! Check out the details about this new event.

Garena Free Fire Mystery Shop

In the Mystery Shop event, players can get up to a 90 percent discount on in-game items across the entire store, such as weapons, skins, tokens, gloo walls, room cards, and other items. The discount will vary depending on the item you choose, and there is no fixed discount. Players can get their hands on winter-themed rewards such as the Iceshard Bundle, Icy Mask, and Iceflake Bundle, which are the top prizes of this event, with massive discounts! To avail of discounts, players must spend diamonds and make spins to get discounts. The chances of getting higher discounts are higher if you make more spins.

Announcing the Mystery Shop, the game's official Instagram account posted, “Mystery Shop is back with awesome jaw-dropping discounts on your favourite items! This winter, grab the Iceshard Bundle, Icy Mask, Iceflake Bundle and more at incredibly cheap prices! What are you waiting for? Hurry and get up to 90% off!”

So, head over to the Mystery Shop and make spins to get big discounts!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6

F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI

FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

FURFHJUT67I6T7U4

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FYUJT67U6JT67UTH

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M496LYP

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 6: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.