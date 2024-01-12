Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 12: Check Free Fire Dino Ring Event details!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 12: Despite still being not available in India, Garena Free Fire enjoys a huge popularity worldwide. Although it is an inferior version of Garena Free Fire, the game is still one of the most fun battle royale games around. Due to this popularity, the developers of Garena Free Fire keep rolling out new events to keep players engaged in the game. A new event has been introduced that promises Almost Dino Bundle, Universal Ring Tokens, and more rewards. Called the Free Fire Dino Ring Event, it was announced on January 6. Check out the details here.

Free Fire Dino Ring: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Dino Ring, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include Almost Dino Bundle, Mochi Food Truck, Pyro Dino Pan, Pyro Dino Trogan, Lucky Mayhem Loot Box, and Universal Ring Tokens.

Announcing this event, the official page of the game posted on Instagram, “Be the close combat king as you eliminate opponents with the awesome Pyro Dino Trogon! With increased reload speed and range, you'll become a force to reckon with. Head to the Dino Ring event and claim epic rewards today!”

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 12

FFCMCPSJ99S

EYH2W3XK8UPG

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

