Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 20: BIG chance to win the Maid Gone Mayhem bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 20: .ree Fire has suddenly become a lot more fun to play. The developers introduced the new Bermuda Dreams event which comes with a bunch of new campaigns and challenges and an opportunity to win a lot of prizes. But that's not all. Players also get to try out a brand new game mode called the Big Head mode. As the name suggests, this is a game with big character heads and you have to survive the map like you normally do. While the mode itself is fun, you can also win prizes if you play three games. But, if even all of this is not enough to excite you, then you need to check today's redeem codes and you might just win some amazing rewards.
However, before we proceed to details around redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made an interesting announcement. It tweeted. "Have you visited the Wishing Tree on Bermuda? Jump into a match now and receive a wish card, plus tokens to keep progressing on Bermuda Dreams.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 20
The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contains special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.
First, the codes comes with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain region, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.
The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.
3IBBMSL7AK8G
FFICJGW9NKYT
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FF9MJ31CXKRG
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
X99TK56XDJ4X
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 20: How to get free rewards
Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.
Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.
Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.
