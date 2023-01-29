Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 29, 2023: Last day to claim Phoenix Guardian bundle

Garena Free Fire players have the last opportunity to grab Phoenix Guardian bundle along with several other rewards today. Check details here.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 29, 2023: Garena Free Fire players need to hurry if they want to claim Phoenix Guardian bundle and other rewards like Energetic emote, Thunderstorm Finn pet skin today. Yes, January 29, 2023, is the last day to claim these rewards. These rewards are available on the Faded Wheel. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Phoenix Guardian bundle, available now on Faded Wheel... You can also win the Energetic emote, Thunderstorm Finn pet skin, and more rewards!"

Apart from the above mentioned rewards, Free Fire players can also top up 500 diamonds to get a Happy Dance emote as a gift. The offer is available till January 31, 2023. "Happy Dance for a Happy Friday... Top up 500 diamonds and get this happy emote as a gift!," the tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.

Meanwhile, the latest set of redeem codes are also out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 29, 2023:

FKJH BNJK OPOL

FMKL POIU YTFD

JCDK CNJE 5RTR

FDRD SASE RTYH

FU821 OUYT RDVB

FHBV CDFQ WERT

FMKI 88YT GFD8

KLLP DJHD DBJD

EDXX DSZS SDFG

HDFH DNBH NDJL

VFGV JMCK DMHN

NDJD FBGJ FJFK

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD