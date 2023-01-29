Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 29, 2023: Last day to claim Phoenix Guardian bundle
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 29, 2023: Garena Free Fire players need to hurry if they want to claim Phoenix Guardian bundle and other rewards like Energetic emote, Thunderstorm Finn pet skin today. Yes, January 29, 2023, is the last day to claim these rewards. These rewards are available on the Faded Wheel. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "Phoenix Guardian bundle, available now on Faded Wheel... You can also win the Energetic emote, Thunderstorm Finn pet skin, and more rewards!"
Apart from the above mentioned rewards, Free Fire players can also top up 500 diamonds to get a Happy Dance emote as a gift. The offer is available till January 31, 2023. "Happy Dance for a Happy Friday... Top up 500 diamonds and get this happy emote as a gift!," the tweet by Garena Free Fire North America read.
Meanwhile, the latest set of redeem codes are also out. Using these codes you can grab exciting in-game items for free. The items that you can collect for free are skins, weapons, costumes, and more. The latest set of redeem codes is valid for 12-18 hours. Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 29, 2023:
FKJH BNJK OPOL
FMKL POIU YTFD
JCDK CNJE 5RTR
FDRD SASE RTYH
FU821 OUYT RDVB
FHBV CDFQ WERT
FMKI 88YT GFD8
KLLP DJHD DBJD
EDXX DSZS SDFG
HDFH DNBH NDJL
VFGV JMCK DMHN
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
ERTY HJNB VCDS
F10IU JHGV CDSE
F7UI JHBG FDFR
FXCV BNMK DSXC
F0KM JNBV CXSD
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 29, 2023: Steps to collect freebies now
Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.
