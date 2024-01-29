Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 29: Chaos Royale brings exciting rewards!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 29: Various have been introduced in Garena Free Fire recently. The developers of the game rolled out Moco Store, Iron Rave Ring, Free Fire Emote Royale, and Free Fire Dino Ring, all of which offer players an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive in-game items. Players can do so by completing a specific set of missions. However, if you do not wish to do any missions to earn similar rewards, you can do so with Luck Royale events. A new Luck Royale event is now live in Garena Free Fire called Chaos Royale, and it brings exciting rewards. Check out the details below.

Chaos Royale event: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs just 9 diamonds while spending 90 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Chaos Royale event, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include the Self Mastery emote, Inner Whisper Gloo Wall, Pink Paw Swiper Bat, Ray stopper, Phantom Predator Backpack, Loot Crates, and other items.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 29

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 29: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also read other top stories today:

Video Surveillance! Police in the US will now have to get warrants to obtain video footage from Amazon Ring devices. But what about the millions of other cameras watching us? Know all about it here.

Rising India! Indian smart electronics companies like Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings. Check it out now here.

Bad Apple? From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30%, under the bloc's new rules. However, Spotify is not happy with the changes. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!