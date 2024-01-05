Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 5: Grab Woodpecker Majestic Prowler NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 5: In November, the developers of Garena Free Fire rolled out the Evo Vault Luck Royale. It offered players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing items such as M4A1 Infernal Draco, M1014 Green Flame Draco, the Groza Bang! Popblaster, and more. Now, another Evo Vault event has been introduced in Garena Free Fire, giving players another chance to grab amazing in-game items. It is important to note that most of the items only offer cosmetic tweaking, without any in-game advantage. Check out the details of the new Evo Vault event in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire Evo Vault Luck Royale

In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 11 spins by spending 200 diamonds.

As part of the Evo Vault Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting weapon skins such as Woodpecker Majestic Prowler, Thompson Cindered Colossus, M1014 Scorpio Shattered, and FAMAS Demonic Grin. Moreover, other rewards such as Armor Crate, Secret Clue, and Luck Royale Vouchers can also be obtained.

Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 5

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 5: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of Garena Free Fire. Stay away from malicious links.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

