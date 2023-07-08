Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8, 2023: Rare bundles, cool skins and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8, 2023: Rare bundles, cool skins and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8: Do not miss out on today’s amazing rewards. Check how to claim these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 08:27 IST
Garena Free Fire.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8: Know how to grab exciting rewards. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire.
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8: Know how to grab exciting rewards. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8: There is a great opportunity for fans to win free cool rewards. Players can take part in the event till it lasts and win tons of awesome stuff. In order to win the prize, players have to participate in the playtime event. On playing the game for 60 minutes, players can win 50x Universal Fragment. At 120 minutes, they will win 2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates and at 150 minutes, they will win a free Gilded mask. The playtime will only count the time spent in a match and not in the lobby. So don't wait and get playing. And if you want more freebies, make sure to claim today's redeem codes. Know how to do it below.

Redeem codes for July 8

There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • XUW3FNK7AV8N
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

So, today, you have a great opportunity to not only win free Gilded Mask but also exciting new bundles and skins. Make sure to check again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 08:27 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets