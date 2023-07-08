Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8, 2023: Rare bundles, cool skins and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8: There is a great opportunity for fans to win free cool rewards. Players can take part in the event till it lasts and win tons of awesome stuff. In order to win the prize, players have to participate in the playtime event. On playing the game for 60 minutes, players can win 50x Universal Fragment. At 120 minutes, they will win 2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crates and at 150 minutes, they will win a free Gilded mask. The playtime will only count the time spent in a match and not in the lobby. So don't wait and get playing. And if you want more freebies, make sure to claim today's redeem codes. Know how to do it below.

Redeem codes for July 8

There are a few rules you must remember before you begin to claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 8: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

So, today, you have a great opportunity to not only win free Gilded Mask but also exciting new bundles and skins. Make sure to check again tomorrow for more free rewards.