Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 13: New day, new rewards!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 13: Garena Free Fire is a very popular game globally with millions of players logging in every day. It is a very exciting battle royale game as it is and developers at Garena try to make it even more so through regular updates. The Free Fire community receives constant updates which bring a host of new features, game modes, maps, weapons, skins and more. However, it should be noted that Garena Free Fire is currently banned in India and therefore, it is not officially available on Google Play Store.
How to play Garena Free Fire
A maximum of 50 players are allowed to play a 10-minute round and the one who survives till last becomes the winner. The players here need to get in-game characters and items like Gloo walls and others to survive longer in the game. These items and characters can be purchased via in-game currency. You can also acquire it by spending real cash. However, if you don't want to spend money, there are some alternative methods like daily redeem codes that are released by the game developers. Redeem codes are a great way to grab freebies like loot boxes, characters, skins, emotes, weapons and more. With each code, players can redeem one exclusive reward.
The codes come with an expiry time of 12-18 hours; therefore, players will have to redeem them as early as possible. So, check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 2 below.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 13
FF11NJN5YS3E
FF11WFNPP956
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
W4GPFVK2MR2C
WCMERVCMUSZ9
MSJX8VM25B95
RRQ3SSJTN9UK
FF7MUY4ME6S
SARG886AV5GR
FF1164XNJZ2V
FGRHYL879IE824
TKLKO8L9RTE42F
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 13: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1:
Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2:
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3:
You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4:
And you are done! You will get a message saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
