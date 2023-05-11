Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 11, 2023: Gear up for Katana, gun skins, bundles, more

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 11, 2023: And the weekend motive is here for the Garena Free Fire players. This weekend, players can claim Crimson theme collections featuring Katana, gun skins, motorbikes, bundles, and more. Free Fire players can also know that they can take advantage of the Supermarket event on Saturday where they can enjoy up to 75 percent off. Informing about the same Garena Free Fire North America tweeted, "The Weekly Agenda is out now! Gear up for the Crimson theme collections featuring Katana, gun skins, motorbikes, bundles, and more! Plus, don't miss the upcoming Supermarket event on Saturday, where you can enjoy up to 75% off. Don't miss out!"

Players also have a chance to nab the Timbered Blooms Bundle at the Flaming store with a first spin discount for only three diamonds. The offer is valid till May 14th. "Don't miss out on the Timbered Blooms Bundle! Get it now at the Flaming store with a first-spin discount for only 3 diamonds.. Hurry, this offer ends on May 14th," another tweet by Garena Free Fire North America stated.

However, if you are someone who does not want to participate in any of the events, you can use the latest redeem codes to grab freebies. The redeem codes can be checked below and can help you claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours.

Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 11, 2023:

8F3QZKNTLWBZ WEYVGQC3CT8Q X99TK56XDJ4X EYH2W3XK8UPG UVX9PYZV54AC BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW2D2WKWF2 GCNVA2PDRGRZ 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 B3G7A22TWDR7X 6KWMFJVMQQYG FF7MUY4ME6SC MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFCMCPSEN5MX HNC95435FAGJ

Use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 11, 2023 to claim rewards. Just follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.

Step 4: Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.

Step 5: The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.