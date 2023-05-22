Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 22: Exciting freebies await! Grab them now

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 22: Get costumes, diamond vouchers, and full bundles with these redeem codes. Know how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 22 2023, 06:28 IST
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Know how to redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes. (ff.garena.com)

With theGarena Free Fire OB40 update just around the corner, it is an exciting time to be logging in to the game. But what's the fun in playing new game modes with the same skin or character? If you are still looking for a new costume for your favourite character and do not want to spend real money, then we have the perfect alternative for you that does not involve grinding to complete missions. You can just use these redeem codes and get free rewards that range from skins, weapons, and diamonds to bundles and more. So read on to know how to claim these codes.

Moreover, Garena Free Fire players can also get their hands on the Legendary Scorpio costume for a limited time! Garena North America recently tweeted, “Don't miss out on this limited-time offer! Get the Legendary Scorpio costume today and become the ultimate legend in Free Fire.”

Apart from these rewards, the game developers issue daily redeem codes every day to offer interesting rewards. It is one of the most inexpensive ways to get weapons, skins, and character upgrades as you don't have to pay anything! Garena Free Fire redeem codes are 12-digit unique codes consisting of alphabets and numbers. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 22

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

MHM5D8ZQZP22

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 22: Grab free rewards this way

Step 1:

Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3:

You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4:

The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 22 May, 06:28 IST
