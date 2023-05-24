Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 24, 2023: Win cool emotes and celebrate your win

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 24, 2023: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high-skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fists. And the game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies an even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check the details below.

But before that, know that Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced in a tweet. “The Weekly Agenda is here! Take advantage of the amazing discount on the unique Scorpio Void Bundle and the Scorpio Grasp fist. Also, the Ace Gamer skin and the Arcade Fun gloo wall are waiting for you”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 24

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Although the game is banned in India, players from outside the country and claim them using the simple steps below, before that, let us take a look at the codes today.

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW3D28VZD6

NPFYATT3HGSQ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

UVX9PYZV54AC

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.