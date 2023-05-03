Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: Bolster your chances with free rewards
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3: Developers have released a fresh set of Redeem Codes for Garena Free Fire. Grab free rewards this way.
If you're a Garena Free Fire player, then you must've taken part in the various events which take place frequently. These events are a great opportunity to get exclusive and themed rewards and gain an edge over your opponents. Now, several Dino-themed events have gone live, courtesy of Garena Free Fire developers and you can get special rewards by doing simple tasks!
Garena Free Fire events
First up is the Denim Dino and Bonefreeze Dino bundles, which can be obtained with the Lucky Wheel. Players need to spend just 9 diamonds to have a chance at grabbing these special items! This is a limited-time event that is only live until May 7.
Another reward that is up for offer is the 2D Dino Draft Bundle! To get their hands on this exclusive reward, players must collect three Paper Windmill Tokens.
The Twitter account of Garena North America recently confirmed the validity of this event. The game account tweeted, “Hurry, this limited-time offer is only available until May 7th! Don't miss out on the dino-mite fun!”
Apart from these rewards, the game developers issue daily redeem codes every day to offer interesting rewards. It is one of the most inexpensive ways to get the weapons, skins and character upgrades as you don't have to pay anything! Garena Free Fire redeem codes are 12-digit unique codes consisting of alphabets and numbers. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 3
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- HNC95435FAGJ
Step 1:
Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2:
Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.
Step 3:
You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.
Step 4:
The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.
