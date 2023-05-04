Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 4, 2023: Rare bundles, amazing skins and more

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 4: If you are a squad player and always get into fights over who should rush into an area and attack the enemies first, then you can say goodbye to your worries. Team matches always come with arguments on who will stake the area or hold the fort and often times nobody really wants to do a task that can lead to their elimination. But now, the game has figured out a unique way to solve this problem - Rock Paper Scissor. This new emote will now fairly determine who has to do the dirty laundry for the team. But it can only be found in Faded Wheel where you might have to spend diamonds. If you want these rewards for free, you might have to look into the redeem codes for the day.

But before getting into the redeem codes, you should know that the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has made a new announcement. The tweet said, “Don't miss out on the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel. Also, get a chance to win the cool iced Glare Backpack and ride the skies with the Cyber Bunnies skyboard. Available from May 3-9 only”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 4

The redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes that contain special in-game items ranging from costumes, weapons, accessories, and diamond vouchers to premium bundles. The codes can be easily claimed at the official Redemption website. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player. There are a couple of conditions too.

First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

WEYVGQC3CT8Q HHNAT6VKQ9R7 2FG94YCW9VMV J3ZKQ57Z2P2P B3G7A22TWDR7X 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 XFW4Z6Q882WY WD2ATK3ZEA55 4TPQRDQJHVP4 HFNSJ6W74Z48 V44ZZ5YY7CBS 3IBBMSL7AK8G

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 4: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.