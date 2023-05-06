Home How To Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 6, 2023: Don't miss! Get Sunstriker Bundle NOW

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 6, 2023: Don't miss! Get Sunstriker Bundle NOW

| Updated on: May 06 2023, 08:37 IST
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 6, 2023: Not all the rewards you can claim by playing Garena Free Fire are Free. Sometimes players do need to sacrifice the diamonds. According to the latest details provided by Garena Free Fire North America, until May 9, players can start with just 40 diamonds and get their first free spin every day. "Incubator discount alert! From now until May 9th, start with just 40 diamonds and get your first free spin every day. Don't miss the chance to get your hands on the Sunstriker Bundle," the tweet read.

With the help of another tweet Garena Free Fire North America also informed that players can deal 5000 damage between May 3-7 and earn a free Carnival Parachute. "Take your adrenaline rush to new heights with colorful skydiving events! Deal 5,000 damage between May 3-7 and earn yourself a free Carnival Parachute. Don't miss this chance to show off your style in the skies!," the tweet stated.

Apart from these, players also have a chance to get the Shinjuku Influencer Bundle from the faded wheel, win the cool iced Glare Backpack and ride the skies with the Cyber Bunnies skyboard. Notably, these rewards can be grabbed till May 9.

Meanwhile, if you are not willing to participate in the events, you can take advantage of the latest set of redeem codes released today. The redeem codes can be checked below and can help you claim the in-game items like costumes, weapons, and more for free. The redeem codes will be valid for 12-18 hours.

Garena Free Fire players will have to submit the code by visiting the redemption website of the game to claim freebies at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Players can also check the process to claim the freebies below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for May 6, 2023:

FS4RTGFTJY8O88

F0OLKJRY56YDFE

F2Q3E7RE45TFBN

FYJU8KU9OL0IUO

FP09OIKTJRTBFT

FYHGAF23Q3E4FG

FRTYJNYGUJKY8K

FU9O90OKJHDRTD

FRYHBFTYHNDRTR

FTFHJ8UYIKJT6Y

FERWEFVBNU8KJO

FKLHUIKUKRF66Y

How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes for May 6, 2023

Step 1:

Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption website by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2:

Then login with your Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Step 3:

Copy any of the above mentioned redeem codes into the text box provided on the website.
Step 4:

Double check on the dialogue box and then click on 'OK'.
Step 5:

The process is now complete and the reward is yours. However, if anyhow the redemption bid fails, you will be informed about the same via an email.

First Published Date: 06 May, 08:37 IST
