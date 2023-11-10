Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 10: Win Divine Blade with Diwali Pass!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 10: The excitement is building up as we approach Diwali. In anticipation of the festival of lights, the developers of Garena Free Fire have rolled out several Diwali-themed rewards in the game. Recently, a special event was announced, bringing the Divine Warrior Bundle as the top reward. Moreover, a Magic Cube Event is set to go live today, which will also feature the coveted Magic Cube, Desert Reptile Gloo Wall, and exclusive Diwali 2023 avatar as obtainable rewards. The game has also made the Diwali Pass live in the game. Check out the new Diwali Pass in Garena Free Fire.

Diwali Pass in Garena Free Fire

Celebrating the festival of lights, Garena Free Fire has launched a special Diwali Pass which is live until November 20. As part of it, gamers have to purchase diamonds in order to make the pass active. After that, players just need to complete in-game missions to earn rewards. To win the gun skin trials, players must log in for 7 consecutive days. Different gun skins will be provided on each day, while the 8th day will become a bonus, offering the Divine Blade as the reward.

If you do not wish to log in every day, you can also unlock these rewards by spending diamonds.

Also, check out the Garena Free Fire redeem codes below if you do not wish to purchase any diamonds but want to get your hands on exciting in-game items for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 10: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.