Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 5: Get amazing features with the Garena OB42 update

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 5: Get amazing features with the Garena OB42 update

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 5: Garena brought the OB42 update a few weeks ago to enhance the gaming experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 14:49 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire.
Enjoy features like FF coins, Active Skill Card Portal, Go New, and more, and win rewards with daily Free Fire codes. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire.
Enjoy features like FF coins, Active Skill Card Portal, Go New, and more, and win rewards with daily Free Fire codes. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 5: If you are a gaming enthusiast, you must be aware of the new update of Garena Free Fire. Garena has recently rolled out an OB42 update to enhance the excitement of the Free Fire players. This new update is also called the winter update. This new update has so many amazing features. It was about to re-launch on September 5, this year, but couldn't. However, you can still enjoy it on Garena Free Fire Max. It is an enhanced version of Free Fire. The new OB42 updates will provide you features like FF coins, Active Skill Card Portal, Go New, zone rotation, Characters and pets, and more. These features will level up your gaming experience. Apart from this update, Garena has also introduced the Booyah Pass subscription which will help earn various exciting rewards. You can also win rewards by redeeming daily Free Fire codes. Please keep in mind the daily Free Fire codes remain available for a limited time period. To redeem them as soon as possible. Check out today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 5:

  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • WEYVGQC3CT8Q
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • XUW3FNK7AV8N
  • FF7MUY4ME6SC
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 4: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 14:49 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon