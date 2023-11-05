Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 5: Get amazing features with the Garena OB42 update

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 5: If you are a gaming enthusiast, you must be aware of the new update of Garena Free Fire. Garena has recently rolled out an OB42 update to enhance the excitement of the Free Fire players. This new update is also called the winter update. This new update has so many amazing features. It was about to re-launch on September 5, this year, but couldn't. However, you can still enjoy it on Garena Free Fire Max. It is an enhanced version of Free Fire. The new OB42 updates will provide you features like FF coins, Active Skill Card Portal, Go New, zone rotation, Characters and pets, and more. These features will level up your gaming experience. Apart from this update, Garena has also introduced the Booyah Pass subscription which will help earn various exciting rewards. You can also win rewards by redeeming daily Free Fire codes. Please keep in mind the daily Free Fire codes remain available for a limited time period. To redeem them as soon as possible. Check out today's Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 5:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 4: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

