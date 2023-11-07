Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 7: Nab Free Spirit Bundle!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 7: Nab Free Spirit Bundle!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 7: Want to spice up your character in Garena Free Fire? Nab the Free Spirit Bundle! Check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes, and learn how to claim them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 10:17 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 7: Claim free rewards with redeem codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 7: The Diwali campaign in Garena Free Fire is going strong with several Diwali-themed rewards up for grabs. The event has already kicked off on November 1 and will go on till November 16, giving players ample time to obtain all the rewards. One of the top rewards offered is the Divine Warrior Bundle. To grab it, players must beat the enemy. This bundle can be obtained until November 16. Moreover, the latest Free Fire Lucky Wheel is also live, offering big discounts to players which can be availed on top rewards. Check out the details of this event.

Lucky Wheel: Details

As part of the Free Fire Lucky Wheel, players just need to spend diamonds to make spins and earn big discounts. You can get up to 80 percent off on in-game items. Players can draw from a prize pool including the Free Spirit Bundle, Stereo Noisemaker Bundle, King Boxer Bundle, Fury Senior Bundle, and the Griffin Bundle. So, what are you waiting for? Check out the top prizes in the game!

Announcing these rewards, the official page of Garena Free Fire posted on Facebook, “Your favourite is back! Get massive discounts in the Lucky Wheel event and claim the Free Spirit Bundle & other awesome rewards! Head to the event today!”

Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 7

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

F8UYHGHTGK6LOIJ

KWIE8UYFG8TBHZU

AY76QT52RFD3VEB

HDFJCUY6TXRSEFV

4B5NTJYHUYTGDEV

B4NR5J6IYUHJNMK

IO9S8U7EY4H56JY

KIH87UYTDGSBENR

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 10:17 IST
