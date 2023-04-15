Genshin Impact 3.6 redeem codes: Get free Primogems, Mora, Hero wits; Check how to claim

Genshin Impact 3.6 redeem codes: Ever since its release, Genshin Impact is arguably one of the most popular RPG (role-playing game) ever. The game has witnessed success on PC, PlayStation as well as on mobile platforms. The game is known for its immersive fantasy storyline, open-world environment, a combination of exploration and combat gameplay as well as stunning graphics. The game also features a wide range of cosmetic enhancements as well as other progress-related items that can be bought using real money. However, if you are a free-to-play (FTP) player, you can still get your hands on primogems, mora and hero wits for free using redeem codes.

The game recently released its 3.6 update and along with it, it added a ton of V3.6 content to the game. The biggest additions were the Genius Invokation TCG Duel Log function which lets you relive and share epic battles, new entries for Baizhu and Kaveh, a feature to add Furnishing Sets with a single click, and more.

Genshin Impact 3.5 redeem codes for April 2023

Every time the game releases an update, the developers also give out redeem codes to unlock tons of items for the game. These codes are shared through the game's social media handles, livestreams, blog posts, and more. Do make sure to claim these codes at the earliest in order to avoid getting an expired code. Check out the working codes below.

1. SSRCJ8HSV7UM

2. LA9C3RHPPHQH

3. DAQS9FPX2U35

4. GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems and three Hero's Wit (this code gets activated periodically)

Genshin Impact 3.6 redeem codes: How to claim

1. First, log in to the game on your device.

2. After entering the game, go to the starting screen.

3. There you will have to click on Paimon's Menu located in the top left corner and select the settings option.

4. In Settings, go to Account Settings and click on Redeem Code

5. Now, enter your code on the screen displayed. Once done, hit submit.

6. And there you go. You will instantly receive the gifts in your inbox. Enjoy.