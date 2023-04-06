Home How To Good Friday and Easter 2023: Dates, How to Download Free Images for Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Good Friday and Easter 2023: Dates, How to Download Free Images for Facebook and WhatsApp Status

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 19:05 IST
Know how to download free Good Friday and Easter 2023 images for Facebook and WhatsApp status.
Good Friday marks the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ and holds a significant importance for Christians. Good Friday is being celebrated on April 7 and it is a time of reflection and gratitude for the sacrifice made for the salvation of humanity. Easter will be celebrated three days later on Sunday, April 9. On the occasion of Easter, people fast, and attend prayer services, decorate and distribute Easter eggs and play traditional Easter games.

Meanwhile, you can wish your family and friends on the occasion by personally messaging them online on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, among others. You can also download free Good Friday and Easter 2023 images to keep it as your Facebook and WhatsApp status. Wondering from where and how to download free images that you can share on social media platforms? You can check the steps here for the same.

However, before that, it needs to be noted that, if you download any content online, you always need to be cautious and make sure to download from a reputable, genuine source without violating copyrights. You also need to be cautious about the copyright laws while sharing content online. And to make sure you do not download malicious images, you should also download and install antivirus software on your device.

How to download free Good Friday and Easter 2023 images online

1. Go to any internet browser of your choice on your mobile, laptop or desktop.

2. In the search bar, type 'Free Good Friday 2023 images', 'Free Easter 2023 images," "Free Good Friday and Easter Image download', among others.

3. You can also enter any other keyword in the search bar related to the occasion. As you will enter any of the above mentioned keywords or something similar, a list of websites offering this content will be shown on the browser.

4. You can visit a few websites and search for the content you are looking for. However, you need to be careful of fake websites so do not provide any personal details online.

5. Once you find the content you are looking for online, click on the download or save button to save the content on your device.

6. Once the image is downloaded, you can find it in the download section of your device, and finally share it with your loved ones over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

How to keep free Good Friday and Easter 2023 images on Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Step 1:

Open WhatsApp and then go to Status.
Step 2:

Click on the Pencil icon if you want to type your status.
Step 3:

You can click on the camera icon if you want to share an image in your status.
Step 4:

You can also share the image on Facebook by tapping on create story.

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 19:04 IST
